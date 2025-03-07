Everton boss Moyes fires warning to loan pair: You need to get me goals and assists

Everton boss David Moyes admits on-loan pair Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison "need to improve".

Both wingers are yet to score or make an assist so far this season. Harrison is on-loan from Leeds, with Lindstrom having moved for the season from Napoli.

Moyes said today ahead of their trip to Wolves: “Let’s be fair, you won’t have longevity if you’re not going to get me assists and you’re not going to get me goals.

"You have to find ways of coming up with those numbers, it’s just the world that we’re in.

“We can get all the statistics now and we can talk about it. Those two are both attacking players, I think both of them have done well but yeah, I need goals from them, I need assists from them.

“They both need to improve. They’ve done a really good job in recent weeks but there's parts of the game we want them to improve on.”