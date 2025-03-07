Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Man Utd act quickly to protect Obi amid social media developments
Former coach slams Man United: A constant decline, a club in unrest
Mourinho benches Akcicek after Tottenham send scouts to watch him in hilarious move

Everton boss Moyes fires warning to loan pair: You need to get me goals and assists

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes fires warning to loan pair: You need to get me goals and assists
Everton boss Moyes fires warning to loan pair: You need to get me goals and assistsAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes admits on-loan pair Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison "need to improve".

Both wingers are yet to score or make an assist so far this season. Harrison is on-loan from Leeds, with Lindstrom having moved for the season from Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moyes said today ahead of their trip to Wolves:  “Let’s be fair, you won’t have longevity if you’re not going to get me assists and you’re not going to get me goals.

"You have to find ways of coming up with those numbers, it’s just the world that we’re in.

“We can get all the statistics now and we can talk about it. Those two are both attacking players, I think both of them have done well but yeah, I need goals from them, I need assists from them.

“They both need to improve. They’ve done a really good job in recent weeks but there's parts of the game we want them to improve on.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarrison JackLindstrom JesperEvertonLeedsNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Alcaraz on his Everton future: I try not to think about the loan, it would be great to stay
Leeds rival Chelsea for Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale