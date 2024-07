Lindelof joins Man Utd training in LA

Manchester United centre half Victor Lindelöf has resumed full training.

The Swedish international was absent from United’s 2-1 preseason defeat to Arsenal in Los Angeles.

Advertisement Advertisement

But he is in line to play when they play next against Real Betis on Wednesday night.

Per the club website, he was back in training on Sunday at the UCLA complex where the club has been working.

Lindelof has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils as they look to revamp their squad.