Lindegaard convinced Onana improving at Man Utd

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard says the job is all about handling pressure.

The Dane discussed current keeper Andre Onana after yesterday's Legends match against Celtic.

Lindegaard said: "Onana has come back from a difficult start and now he is doing a lot better.

"But there's no magic formula to overcome that pressure. That is the job. The job is to handle that pressure.

"If you can't do it, or you won't do it, the job is not for you."