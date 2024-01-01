Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Lille president Letang eager to secure England debutant Gomes to new deal

Lille president Letang eager to secure England debutant Gomes to new deal
Lille president Letang eager to secure England debutant Gomes to new deal
Lille president Letang eager to secure England debutant Gomes to new dealTribalfootball
Lille president Olivier Letang admits new contract talks are on the agenda for Angel Gomes.

The midfielder, formerly of Manchester United, made his debut for England yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Letang said before the start of the season: "We took stock of the squad with Bruno (Genesio) and today, he is under contract.

"We will open discussions to possibly extend because he is one year from the end of his contract, but for that, there must be a will on both sides.

"But we have not had any discussions regarding a departure for Angel (Gomes)."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomes AngelLilleManchester UnitedLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Lille midfielder Gomes assures fans after head clash
Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd
Gomes: England call makes leaving Man Utd worth it