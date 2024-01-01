Lille president Letang eager to secure England debutant Gomes to new deal

Lille president Olivier Letang admits new contract talks are on the agenda for Angel Gomes.

The midfielder, formerly of Manchester United, made his debut for England yesterday.

Letang said before the start of the season: "We took stock of the squad with Bruno (Genesio) and today, he is under contract.

"We will open discussions to possibly extend because he is one year from the end of his contract, but for that, there must be a will on both sides.

"But we have not had any discussions regarding a departure for Angel (Gomes)."