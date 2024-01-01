Lille midfielder Gomes assures fans after head clash

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has assured fans he's okay after being knocked unconscious in victory at Reims yesterday.

Gomes was left on the ground for a half-hour after colliding with Reims' Amadou Kone before being taken to hospital.

The former Manchester United midfielder has since recovered and posted to social media today: “Hello everyone, I feel better now, the impact was hard but I feel better.

"Thank you to our staff, to the staff who took care of me at the hospital, thank you for their work and thank you to the supporters of both teams for the support. Thanks also to Bafodé Diakité and Jonathan David for the goals and thank you for the three points.

"Go LOSC. Remind me not to jump anymore to win headers!"