Lille midfielder Gomes on England debut: I'm hungry for more

Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is full of pride making his England debut.

The former Manchester United junior was a second-half substitute in England's Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland.

Gomes told Sky Sports afterwards: "It's unbelievable. I can hardly describe it. A local lad from Salford has just made his England debut.

"You have to pinch yourself when you realise which players you suddenly play on a team with. How lucky you are.

"I am hungry for more, and I hope this was only the beginning."