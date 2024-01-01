Lille defender open to move to Real Madrid and Man United

Lille center half Leny Yoro has reportedly opened the door to a Premier League move.

The 18-year-old, who is wanted by Real Madrid, is eager to leave for a top club.

Per France Football journalist Nabil Djellit, Yoro may be ready to give up on his dream Madrid move for now.

He is seriously considering an offer from Manchester United, who have seen a bid accepted by Lille.

Djellit tweeted: "Lille accepted offer of 50 + 12 (62M € ). Leny #Yoro is in negotiations with Manchester United on salary conditions.

“Favorable trend and open door to ManUtd. Real still there but behind."