Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Man Utd ready to try again for Tuchel if...
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi delivers Man Utd early response

Lille ace Gomes opens door to Man Utd return

Lille ace Gomes opens door to Man Utd return
Lille ace Gomes opens door to Man Utd returnTribalfootball
Lille midfielder Angel Gomes admits he'd be open to returning to Manchester United.

The new England cap's contract with LOSC expires in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told The Times: " I sometimes think about where I would be now (if I had stayed at United). I think it's normal to feel that way, but the jump and the path that I took, the places I've been, what I've learned from the different coaches along the way, the details, the effort and the love they put into my game… I think not that I would be where I am now (England international) without that."

Gomes trained with Manchester United's U18 team even before he had turned 15.

"At that point, there was nothing that worried me. I loved getting into it. I really thought I was ready to play with them.

"I don't know if it was delusional, but my height never affected me. It wasn't until I got older and comments were thrown around more, things like, 'If you want to be a pro, you've got to be able to do this in the gym', that instead of trying to show my strengths, I'd go out and try to crush people to show that my size didn't matter. It took me a while, but you learned to get over it."

The midfielder is not closing the door on a return to United.

"As fantastic as it would be, after finding happiness abroad, I know that (playing in the Premier League) is not A and O.

"There will always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it would be difficult to say no (to Manchester United)."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomes AngelManchester UnitedLilleLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Real Sociedad scout Midtjylland winger Osorio
Lille battling to secure Prem target Gomes to new deal
Ex-Man Utd academy chief Butt: LaLiga best option for Gomes