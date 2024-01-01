Tribal Football
Most Read
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Willian says moving to Arsenal was big mistake
Solskjaer puts hand up for Man Utd return

Lille battling to secure Prem target Gomes to new deal

Lille battling to secure Prem target Gomes to new deal
Lille battling to secure Prem target Gomes to new dealTribalfootball
Lille are still battling to secure Angel Gomes to a new contract.

The England midfielder's current Lille deal expires in June and he can discuss pre-contract terms with rival clubs from January 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Telegraph says several Premier League teams are keen, without identifying those involved.

Gomes left Manchester United for LOSC in 2020.

He said recently that he's rejected offers to return to England: “I have … but I believe everything will happen naturally and at its own time and I am really chilled.

“So, if something was to come up that did make sense, you never know in football…”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomes AngelLilleManchester UnitedLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd academy chief Butt: LaLiga best option for Gomes
Gomes "would love to come back" to Man Utd
Liverpool, Newcastle chasing Man Utd reject Gomes