Lille battling to secure Prem target Gomes to new deal

Lille are still battling to secure Angel Gomes to a new contract.

The England midfielder's current Lille deal expires in June and he can discuss pre-contract terms with rival clubs from January 1.

The Telegraph says several Premier League teams are keen, without identifying those involved.

Gomes left Manchester United for LOSC in 2020.

He said recently that he's rejected offers to return to England: “I have … but I believe everything will happen naturally and at its own time and I am really chilled.

“So, if something was to come up that did make sense, you never know in football…”