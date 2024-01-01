Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer

Lille ace Angel Gomes admits he felt lost under former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer and his staff.

Gomes made his England debut last month thanks to his progress in France with LOSC.

He recalled his final days at United to The Times, saying: "It was the most difficult period of my career. On the pitch, off the pitch, I didn't know what was going on. I spoke to (Solskjaer).

"I spoke to the assistants as well because Kieran McKenna had been my under-18s coach. It just felt like they wanted me to stay and go with the flow. They wanted me to go on loan but there wasn't really much in place.

"I felt that after being there my whole life in the academy, there would have been more of a plan for me to progress. That was the hardest pill to swallow. In the last six months, I just wanted it to end really."