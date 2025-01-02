Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta January market "opportunity"
Arsenal are set to focus on the first teamers they already have at their disposal for the moment.

The Gunners are not going to make a big splash in the winter transfer window to try and push for trophies.

Per manager Mikel Arteta, the club are happy with their squad, despite the recent hamstring injury to Bukayo Saka.

"At the moment it is looking after the players and get the best out of them. At the moment our focus is our players," he said after a 3-1 win over Brentford.

"I really like my players and I believe in what we have as there's a lot of quality and commitment.

“Let’s see. If there’s an opportunity we will look at it”.

