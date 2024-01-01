Lewis sees Man City improvements in AC Milan defeat

Rico Lewis says Manchester City showed improvements in their preseason friendly defeat to AC Milan on Saturday.

City were beaten 3-2 in New York.

Lewis told City's website: “It’s pre-season, we’re trying to get back into the rhythm of winning but also the rhythm of how we play.

“Today was a better performance than the last game, we’re showing more composure on the ball and getting the pictures that we want to get and what we practice in training.

“At the end of the day, we’ve lost the game but luckily it’s pre-season, this is the time when you can afford to.

“I’m feeling better than I expected, I didn’t expect to play both games for 90 minutes, but the manager asked me how I was, and I felt fine, so I carried on.

“I’ve not been cramping up or anything so it’s all good.”