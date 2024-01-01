Tribal Football
Lewis proud representing Northern Ireland in Brasileiro with Sao Paulo
Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis commuting 6,000 miles between Belfast and Brazil this season.

The Newcastle United loanee is spending the season away from the club at Sao Paulo FC.

While the move has been challenging, given he spent most of his life in the British islands, Lewis is enjoying himself.

Ahead of facing Belarus with Northern Ireland on Saturday, he joked: “I guess I’m going to have to give man-of-the-match performances every week now.

“There is such a rich culture of football out there, it’s amazing. I hope it will go on into the long-term future.

“And I am very proud to be a Northern Irishman playing in Brazil.

“The hotter climate makes for a different intensity in the football and, at times, I feel far away.

“But there is a rich culture of football and some hugely-talented players who have played in the ­Premier League before.

“It’s a massive challenge for me — and one that I am embracing with both hands.”

