Sheedy discusses time with Everton and seeing Gordon turn into a "proper athlete"

Sheedy speaks on time at Everton and seeing Gordon turn into a "proper athlete"

Everton legend Kevin Sheedy has opened up about his time at Goodison Park and how he saw Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon go from a small academy player to a real athlete.

Sheedy won a number of trophies with the Blues including two league titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup as well as scoring 97 goals as he became a fan favourite at the club.

“I loved Newcastle but Everton will always be my team. Absolutely, 100 per cent. I've had so many great times there,” Sheedy told evertonfc.com.

“The Everton fans still mention so many different goals to me – usually a twice-taken free-kick, while some of them say I once apparently made a gesture to the Kop! I can't remember doing that!

The former midfielder saw a number of talents come through the academy at Everton but it was Gordon who caught his eye as he watched him develop from a small, timid academy star to the England player he is today.

“But while I was back at Everton, I saw players come through like Anthony Gordon.

“I remember when I first saw him. I was doing an under-14s game, up at Newcastle funnily enough, on a Sunday morning. It was lashing down and we got beat 4-0 but Anthony was playing.

“It wasn't a great weekend but I'm glad to see how he's developed. He went from a will-of-a-wisp, getting knocked off the ball, to being a proper athlete which he is now. He always had the ability, and every time he got the ball, we knew something was capable of happening."