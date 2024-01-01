Tribal Football
Heaton delighted with new Man Utd deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has signed a new contract for the coming season.

The Red Devils have secured the shot stopper as their no.3 keeper, despite his desire to leave in the summer.

Heaton did want regular football, but appears to have changed his mind and will stick with the club.

Since rejoining United in 2021, he did play for the Red Devils in various competitions, including the Champions League.

He played in League Cup wins over Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest, as United won the trophy in 2023.

"I am delighted to continue my stay at my boyhood club," Heaton told club media. 

"I still feel in great shape and I am ready to offer whatever the squad needs throughout the season ahead.

"In addition to on the pitch, I’m learning so much off it for my next steps, whatever that may be. But, first and foremost, I want to push the squad to build on our successes from last season." 

