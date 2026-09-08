Lewis Hall set to pen new Newcastle deal despite January interest from Manchester United

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall will reportedly sign a new deal this month amid transfer interest from Manchester United.

Newcastle made around £228M by selling captain Bruno Guimaraes plus fellow stars Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer in what was a huge number of departures for the side.

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However, the Magpies did hang on to Hall who has made 103 appearances for the club, scoring 3 goals and grabbing 7 assists over the course of 4 campaigns.

Sky Sports reported on 7 August 2026 that United made an initial enquiry for Hall and reports claimed the England full-back was interested in making the switch this summer.

However, Newcastle rejected the approach and did not want to negotiate for the left-back who would ultimately replace Luke Shaw who is now 31 years old.

Now, as reports claim that the Red Devils could return for Hall in the January window, transfer expert Ben Jacobs and talkSPORT’s Alex Crook have revealed that Hall is set to pen a new deal as talks progress.

“Lewis Hall set to sign a new Newcastle United contract after reaching an agreement with the club.

“Hall understood to be impressed by new manager Matthias Jaissle, and extension talks have accelerated over the past few weeks.

“Extending Hall a priority for sporting director Ross Wilson.”

United also considered Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jorge Salinas and Alejandro Balde this summer but Hall was said to be the main target for manager Michael Carrick who may now be worried as Hall puts pen to paper.

Hall’s contract runs until 2029 but this new extension will reportedly see that deal run until 2031, making a deal with United unlikely.