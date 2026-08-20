Jaissle dismisses lack of respect after Newcastle appointment

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle insists he doesn't care about the lack of respect for his team ahead of the new Premier League season.

Jaissle was the surprise choice to replace Eddie Howe earlier in August and the German faces a major struggle to win over his doubters.

Advertisement Advertisement

Just 38 and with no experience of a top European league on his CV, former Red Bull Salzburg and Al-Ahli boss Jaissle has been plunged into the deep end at St James' Park.

Howe left Newcastle by mutual consent after a turbulent 12 months marred by the sales of several star players.

After ending the club's 56-year wait for a major trophy by winning the League Cup in 2025, Howe had to watch as Alexander Isak was sold to Liverpool last year, while Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon have all left since the end of last season.

Now Jaissle must lift the gloom around Newcastle, who finished a disappointing 12th in the Premier League last season.

While untested youngsters Bazoumana Toure, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba have been signed and Jaissle is optimistic of more arrivals before the transfer window closes, the Magpies' pre-season form has been underwhelming.

Jaissle, who has won the Austrian title and the Asian Champions League in his five-year managerial career, accepts Newcastle are still a work in progress ahead of their Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday.

But asked on Thursday if his team are being underestimated, he told reporters: "I don't know how they rank us or how they rank me. To be honest, with all the respect, I don't care.

"It's not something I can influence, the opinion of others. We are good in our approach and we can only focus on what we can influence and that will be the same on this whole journey with this team.

"It's smart from us to avoid the negativity from outside, and there is negativity. You read the newspapers, the media, the social media in particular. So for us, the job is to focus on what we can influence.

"For sure there is a gap to reach our full potential. We are aware of that. That's normal in that stage of the season that you cannot be 100 per cent, especially when you consider the circumstances around."

Joelinton will miss the Liverpool game because of an unspecified injury, which is set to sideline the Brazilian midfielder for a couple of weeks.