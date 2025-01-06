Lens CEO confirms Khusanov can leave the club as Manchester City and Chelsea circle

Tribal Football
Lens CEO Pierre Dreossi confirmed that Abdukodir Khusanov can leave the club.

After a 1-0 loss to Toulouse, Dreossi spoke about the 20-year-old defender’s future.

Khusanov has been linked to top clubs lately, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

"Khusanov will leave, there haven’t been any good bids yet," said Dreossi to DAZN France. 

"There will be departures and arrivals. We will have more than enough quality players to qualify for Europe.

"If he is to leave and if the bids are interesting enough, above all, it’s about finding an economic balance..."

