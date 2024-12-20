Tribal Football
Most Read
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here
Mudryk’s ban from football could crush Chelsea financially
Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Spurs and Arsenal kept apart
SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M when he was a teenager

Ansser Sadiq
Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M when he was a teenager
Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M when he was a teenagerAction Plus
Everton almost signed Erling Haaland for just £2-3 million several years go, when he was still a youth team star.

That is according to former winger Aaron Lennon, who spoke about how Farhad Moshiri refused to sign off on the deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland, who is now worth 50 times that sum, was linked to Goodison Park between 2016 to 2018.

"This is a mega story this," Lennon told the Football Daily podcast. 

"I remember Erling Haaland walking in the building with Steve Walsh coming up to me in the physio room.

"Steve Walsh introduced him to me like, 'Oh look Aaron, we've got Haaland. You know his Dad, Alfie? The Leeds boy. Hopefully, we're going to have him here'. And I was like, 'Oh wow, I have not heard much of him'.

"I think he was 15 or 16 years old and, never seen him again. I think they could have had him for two or three million and I think Moshiri didn't sign off on that. Could you imagine? Erling Haaland would have signed for Everton."

Mentions
Haaland Erling BrautMusabekov FarhadBergwijn StevenLennon AaronEvertonLeedsPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Alli cuts ties with Everton: It's the right time for me to turn a new page
Roma coach Ranieri: We'll now look at Everton differently
Spence on why Spurs boss Postecoglou changed his mind about starting him