Lennon reveals Everton almost signed Haaland for £2M when he was a teenager

Everton almost signed Erling Haaland for just £2-3 million several years go, when he was still a youth team star.

That is according to former winger Aaron Lennon, who spoke about how Farhad Moshiri refused to sign off on the deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Haaland, who is now worth 50 times that sum, was linked to Goodison Park between 2016 to 2018.

"This is a mega story this," Lennon told the Football Daily podcast.

"I remember Erling Haaland walking in the building with Steve Walsh coming up to me in the physio room.

"Steve Walsh introduced him to me like, 'Oh look Aaron, we've got Haaland. You know his Dad, Alfie? The Leeds boy. Hopefully, we're going to have him here'. And I was like, 'Oh wow, I have not heard much of him'.

"I think he was 15 or 16 years old and, never seen him again. I think they could have had him for two or three million and I think Moshiri didn't sign off on that. Could you imagine? Erling Haaland would have signed for Everton."