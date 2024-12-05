Dyche hails Everton spirit for Wolves romp

Everton boss Sean Dyche once again highlighted his pride in his team this week.

The veteran has been vocal in his praise for his entire squad as they have gone through difficult times in recent seasons.

After a 4-0 win over Wolves, coming off the back of a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, Dyche was effusive in his praise.

"It's an important game, they all are," Dyche told evertontv.

“I don't change my tune just because we've won – they all are important games.

"I think the feel of the performance was right. I think (it was a) good reaction from the weekend. I said on the weekend I wasn't disappointed with a lot of the performance but you can't make those mistakes.

"(Tonight) we haven't made mistakes and I thought we've had that real intent and desire to score goals. We mixed our performance and played well.

"It's not just for the press, I told the lads beforehand, that I couldn't be more proud of them. That will never change. The things they have gone through here and they're still working, still have the desire to go and change things, still have the desire to go and win, still have the desire to go and put sweat and belief on the shirt and the badge. That will never change – the pride I have in these players.

"There's still things to work on but the mentality has to stay strong here. I've been questioned many times in my life, including here, and so have some of the players, but that glue that bonds us together is really important here. I think the group showed again tonight with our performance, there is a glue that bonds us together.

"They've shown it tonight with different players coming in, some players coming out, players coming on."

