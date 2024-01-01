Leicester wing-back Pereira welcomes Spurs Prem opener

Leicester City wing-back Ricardo Pereira has welcomed the new Premier League season fixtures.

The Foxes return to the top-flight against Tottenham for the opening round of the new season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Seeing the fixtures for the new season has got me really excited and I can’t wait to get started again now," Pereira told the club's website.

"We enjoyed a memorable season last year and achieved what we set out to do, so the task now is to carry that momentum and feel-good factor into the new campaign.

"We’re obviously very aware of the Premier League and appreciate the level of opposition we’ll be coming up against, but we’ve got some exciting matches to look forward to, and the support of our fans will be so important to give us that extra boost. Our focus will be on pushing ourselves to the limit and giving our best."

He continued: "Tottenham on the opening weekend is a game for us all to look forward to, especially in front of our fans at King Power Stadium.

"I believe we will have very good energy from the stands to drive us on to perform at our best and I know the supporters will be behind us all the way."