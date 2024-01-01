Leicester win Prem battle over PSR claims

Tribal Football
Premier League side Leicester City have won their legal fight against the top flight.

The Foxes were battling to ensure they would not receive a PSR penalty this season.

Per the Press Association, the decision means that the Foxes will not get a points deduction.

The Premier League said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the decision by an independent body.

The issue in question is that when Leicester incurred losses, they were in the Championship.

The EFL is not in the purview of the PremieR League, which means they could not punish Leicester for actions they took last term.

