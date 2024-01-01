Cooper gains advice from two Leicester legends that could help this season

Leicester City manager got to pick the brains of two club legends this past week.

Steve Cooper is aware of all that the Foxes have achieved in the past decade in the Premier League.

After their first game of the season, a defeat against Tottenham, Cooper bumped into Marc Albrighton and Andy King in the car park.

Speaking about Albrighton announcing his retirement, Cooper told reporters: “I spoke to him and Andy King for about half an hour.

“There’s been some really successful times here and you need guys like Marc Albrighton to be amongst it and you can tell that’s the way he’s thought about by team-mates and staff members.

“It was a good conversation I had with him. I learned a lot, not just about him, but about the club and some of the things he told me can be valuable for a new manager.

“I’d like to make the time again to get even more information out of him. These guys are really important because they have a legacy at the club. The more information I can get from them, the better.”