Leicester warned to go higher for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss

Genk star Bilal El Khannouss is not moving to the Premier League just yet.
The Moroccan playmaker is a huge target for newly promoted club Leicester City.
However, HLN in Belgium states that Genk have rejected an offer from Leicester.
The Foxes put in a bid in the region of €15 million to €20 million, but it was not enough.
Genk believe that El Khannouss has a lot of value and may be sold for even more money in a year’s time.
However, the player does have an agreement with Leicester on personal terms and wants to leave.