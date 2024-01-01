Leicester warned to go higher for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss

Leicester warned to go higher for Genk star Bilal El Khannouss

Genk star Bilal El Khannouss is not moving to the Premier League just yet.

The Moroccan playmaker is a huge target for newly promoted club Leicester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, HLN in Belgium states that Genk have rejected an offer from Leicester.

The Foxes put in a bid in the region of €15 million to €20 million, but it was not enough.

Genk believe that El Khannouss has a lot of value and may be sold for even more money in a year’s time.

However, the player does have an agreement with Leicester on personal terms and wants to leave.