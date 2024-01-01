Agbinone on making his Palace debut: I have to continue to work hard and go again

Agbinone on making his Palace debut: "I’ve got to continue to work hard and go again"

Crystal Palace academy graduate Asher Agbinone made his debut against Nottingham Forest on Monday night and has spoken about he wants to build from that this season.

Agbinone came on late into the second half for Daichi Kamada and made a number of touches in those limited minutes, which he says was a proud moment for him and his family after years of hard work.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Obviously, the result didn’t go as we wanted to, so that kind of overshadows it, but I’m still grateful,” he told the club's website.

“(They told me to) just be direct, positive and make something happen. Unfortunately, I couldn’t and it didn’t go the way that we wanted, but we will continue to work hard.

“It felt great (to receive the ball and take the defender on), it’s something I always like to do, but again nothing really came of it so I’ve got to continue to work hard and go again.”

The 19-year-old has risen through the academy in recent years.

“I would say that (my hard work has been rewarded). I’m very thankful for the gaffer, and obviously the team, the coaches and the backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“Training up has been excellent, it’s everything I would want. Getting challenged against some of the best players in the world, it's tough every day, and that's what I like to do.”

He added, “The fans were excellent, singing from minute one to minute 98, so I can't thank them enough for coming all this way, and I hope to see the support again against Tottenham.”