Leicester striker Vardy winds up Spurs fans with title taunt

Jamie Vardy enjoyed winding up Tottenham fans after scoring in Leicester City's win in London on Sunday.

Vardy struck the eventual winner as the Foxes triumphed 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

After scoring, the former England striker ran towards the home fans pointing to the Premier League badge on his sleeve and making a number one sign with his hand before showing a zero to the Spurs support.

Vardy was referring to Leicester's title victory in 2015/16.

With the win, Leicester now find themselves one point and one position above the relegation zone.

 

