Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Leicester defeat not good enough; I'm not here to convince anyone

Tottenham lost 2-1 at home to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Richarlison scored for Spurs in the first half, but Jamie Vardy equalized for Leicester early in the second half.

Leicester then took the lead with a goal from Bilal El Khannous, securing the win.

Post-game, manager Ange Postecoglou spoke about the result and what it means for Spurs.

He stated: “I think for the most part we controlled the game pretty well. We certainly created enough opportunities to win the game.

“We had that five minute spell after half-time where we were punished but either side of that there was enough there for us to win the game. The players are giving everything.

“From my perspective, I can’t get away from the fact that this group of players are trying as hard as they possibly can to turn our fortunes around.”

He then added: “It doesn’t really come into my consciousness about trying to convince people. I have been around long enough to know that some will just judge on where we are at at the moment and rightly so in some respects. It’s not good enough. If people want to put context to that they can, if not so be it. From my point of view, I’m still very much stuck on the fact that the players are just giving everything they can. They did on Thursday night, they did today.

“There are probably at least two who shouldn’t have been out there. They were just desperate to try to turn our fortunes around. Hopefully over the next 10 days/two weeks we should get some significant players back which I think will help this group a lot. It will give them the boost they need. We have still got some fantastic opportunities this year to make an impact in the second half of this year and I’m sure that will happen.”