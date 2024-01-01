Leicester signing De Cordova-Reid: I want my experience to benefit young players

Leicester City signing Bobby De Cordova-Reid hopes his experience can help his new teammates this season.

The midfielder, 31, has arrived in a free transfer from Fulham.

“I want to bring experience,” he said. “I’ve got energy, I’d like to say I’m a goalscorer as well and a playmaker. Hopefully I can bring all of those things and make the squad better.

“I pride myself on those types of things and helping the team, whether that is being a leader within the dressing room or being an experienced player for the younger ones and just being an all-round good person. I think that is key to having a good season.

“It’s fallen on me with my age, but I’ll take that mantle on. I’m looking to get going, meet my team-mates, meet the rest of the staff and keep this club in the Premier League. I’ll give my all for the club, 100 per cent, and hopefully bring some smiles to faces.

“There’s a team full of winners having won the Championship. Hopefully we can take it into the Premier League. We’ve got a lot of experience with players who have already been in the Premier League, so we’re going to be fighting and the fans know that. Obviously, we want to do well, hopefully the fans will stick with us and be patient.”