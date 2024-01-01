Tribal Football
Leicester close to signing De Cordova-Reid from Fulham

Leicester City's new boss Steve Cooper is close to making his second signing of the summer

The Foxes are close to securing former Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The Telegraph states that the Jamaican international has been persuaded to join the Championship title winners.

Leicester will be offering him regular game time, as he can play as a forward or winger.

The 31-year-old will be a coup for the Foxes, given their financial limitations this summer.

The club have issues related to losses made in the past few years, which will limit how much they can spend on incoming transfers.

