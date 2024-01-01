DONE DEAL: De Cordova-Reid delighted joining Leicester; amazed by training HQ

Leicester City have signed Fulham midfielder Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The 31 year-old joins the Foxes in a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract.

“Turning up here was a special moment, looking in and seeing the infrastructure,” De Cordova-Reid told the club's website. “It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice. I landed on Tuesday and now I’m signing so it’s been a quick turnaround but obviously I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“I had a good chat with the Manager, he told me the vision of the Club and sold it for me. I spoke to him a few times and he was very clear in what he wanted and what he saw in me. He believes in me and it’s a perfect fit. It’s going to be a very interesting season.”

On Leicester's Prem return, he also said: “First and foremost, we’ve got to stick together as a squad.

“There’s going to be times when there are ups and downs and we need to understand that the downs won’t last that long if we continue to do the right things and be consistent in what we’re doing.

“We need to follow the Manager’s way of playing. Everyone has got to buy into his philosophy, it’s going to be a change from the previous manager. By the looks of it, from what I can see, there’s a good group of lads here who are willing to learn and willing to put the Manager’s methods in process.

“There’s a team full of winners having won the Championship. Hopefully we can take it into the Premier League. We’ve got a lot of experience with players who have already been in the Premier League, so we’re going to be fighting and the fans know that. Obviously, we want to do well, hopefully the fans will stick with us and be patient.”