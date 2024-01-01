Leicester secure 11 youngsters to pro contracts

Leicester City have handed pro deals to 11 academy graduates.

The Foxes have announced 11 teens are now fulltime senior players after signing contracts last week.

Kian Pennant, Joshua King, Kevon Gray, Liam McAlinney, Toby Onanaye, Stevie Bausor, and Tommy Neale have all put pen to paper.

The aforementioned seven have been with the club since they were at least 11 years of age.

Meanwhile, Bobby Amartey, Jayden Joseph, Amari Richards and Chris Popov have also penned terms.