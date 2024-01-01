Leicester scouts seen across Portugal as club searches for top talent

Leicester City are working hard on scouting players in England and around Europe.

The Foxes are aware of their need to find the best young talent before other teams.

Per O Jogo, City scout's presence at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal was noted.

Leicester scouts were witnessing Porto's 4-0 victory over Arouca.

City seem to be in pursuit of a hidden gem from Portugal, after signing Abdul Fatawu from Sporting.

It is said that Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, PSG, Real Betis, Granada, Wolfsburg and Torino also had scouts at that game.