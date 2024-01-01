Leicester's Braybrooke impresses teammates whilst on loan at Dundee

Leicester City talent Sammy Braybrooke has wowed some of his new teammates this summer.

The 20-year-old has moved on loan to Dundee in Scotland for the term.

As he embarks on his first loan move away, Braybrooke is already turning into a favorite.

“He is a really talented young footballer who will see this as a platform to show how good he is,” Dundee boss Tony Docherty told the Courier.

“He has some pedigree.

“If you ask any of the boys who have trained with him this week, he takes your breath away. He is a huge talent. We are delighted to have him on board.

“When it got made aware he could be available he was very much on our radar. We weren’t sure we would get him because of the quality he has. We had real stiff competition but as a club we represent ourselves very well.

“I am hugely impressed with him as an individual. He is 20 but has a maturity and a plan for his own career. I am sure he will do really well.

“I have experience of working with Maddison and players of that ilk. Maddison will be a role model. There are real similarities. I still keep in touch with Madders. If you look at Madders, his loan to Aberdeen was pivotal. I am hoping this proves the same way with Sammy.”