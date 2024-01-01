Leicester midfielder Winks: Exciting for me to face Spurs

Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks is looking forward to Monday's clash with former club Tottenham.

Leicester mark their Premier League return by hosting Spurs.

“It's going to be an enjoyable night, hopefully, being back in the Premier League,” Winks told Leicester's website. “It's going to be an exciting game for me personally to play against my former club.

“It’s the first time I've played against Tottenham since leaving, so it's going to be a mixed emotional night for me. Seeing some old faces will be nice as well, but it will be business as usual, the same way I approach every other match.

“Hopefully we can come away with a positive result, because obviously I want to be part of the team that wins. There's nothing I want more than to beat them and to win, of course, because there's nothing better than starting the season off well.

“Going into the Premier League, everyone's going to be excited, because when you're on the pitch against a good side, it's important you have everybody and pulling in the same direction and any little bit of positivity and any bit of support we can get, that could be massive in helping us get a result for all the matches that we play.”