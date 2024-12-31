Tribal Football
Leicester midfielder El Khannouss reveals Guardiola chat after Man City defeat

Ansser Sadiq
El Khannouss reveals Guardiola had a lot of praise for him after his Man City performance
Action Plus
Macnhester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed by Bilal El Khannouss this week.

The Leicester City star put in a solid display in a 2-0 loss to the Premier League champions.

However, the Moroccan attacking midfielder is more focused on finding consistency.

Speaking to Belgian media, El Khannouss said: “He (Guardiola) said he was impressed by my play today. I am not. I know myself and this is the player I can be. I have to show that every week now.”

He added in his interview with club media: “I think it was my best performance since I’ve been here. 

“But I’m not impressed because this is the Bilal I know. I’m really confident. I’m enjoying the game and enjoying the day because we have the best job in the world, to play football.

“After a few games now, I am adapted. People can see now who I am. I will continue to work on this and build so I can show this every week in the new year.”

