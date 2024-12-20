Tribal Football
Leicester midfielder Choudhury cleared to make historic commitment
Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury's nationality change has been approved.

The defensive midfielder is set to represent Bangladesh instead of England.

Choudhury, who was born in Loughborough and even played for England’s Under-21s, qualifies for the South Asian nation through his family heritage.

"We are pleased to inform that Hamza Dewan Choudhury has been cleared to play for Bangladesh," said the Bangladesh Football Federation.

"This decision was made by the Player's Status Chamber of the Football Tribunal of Fifa."

Choudhury added: "I'm so happy everything is over the line and I can't wait to be playing for Bangladesh."

