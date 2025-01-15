Crystal Palace equalled a club record of six away games unbeaten in the top flight as they overcame a Leicester City 2-0 to give the Foxes' their sixth defeat in a row.

In a meeting of two sides with opposing trajectories, both teams conspired to produce an opening half hour devoid of any genuine attacking quality, as neither keeper was called on to produce a save of merit.

Despite the home side looking more threatening, the first genuine chance of the match fell to Jean-Philippe Mateta as Victor Kristiansen’s blocked clearance spun into the path of the Frenchman, only for the striker to slash his shot over from eight yards out.

The home side’s main threat came from the ever-busy Jamie Vardy, who continually looked to run in behind a Palace defence that was slow to adapt to the threat.

The veteran striker blasted a shot at Dean Henderson when one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and although the referee’s assistant did belatedly raise his flag for offside, replays suggested that VAR may have overturned the decision had Leicester’s talisman found the back of the net.

Having cut an agitated and unhappy figure on the touchline through the first half, Oliver Glasner had reasons to be cheerful immediately after the half-time break, as his side took the lead six minutes into the second half.

Ismaila Sarr won the ball back in the midfield area and drove into the space afforded him in front of the Foxes’ defence, before threading a perfectly-weighted ball through to Mateta, allowing the striker to toe the ball past Jakub Stolarczyk and finish into an empty net.

It was the Eagles’ first shot on target of the match and almost catapulted them on to better things, as Sarr once again produced a perfect through ball but, despite his excellent first touch, Tyrick Mitchell could not squeeze the ball beyond Stolarczyk from a tight angle.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team briefly rallied, as Boubakary Soumare crashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the area, but as the fog descended on the King Power Stadium it would soon be joined by the familiar feeling of defeat for the East Midlands team.

With just over ten minutes left to play, Marc Guehi applied the deftest of finishes to an Eberechi Eze free-kick, to continue the London side’s renaissance after a poor start to their season.