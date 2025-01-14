Leicester listening to offers for Faes

Leicester City are ready to bid farewell to defender Wout Faes in the next few months.

The Belgian center half has been a very polarizing figure since signing for the club in 2022.

Having played 101 games for the Foxes, he has often been error prone and risky in his playing out of the back.

According to reports in Belgium, the Foxes could sell Faes this month or in the summer.

They would only be seeking a fee of around £10 million, which many teams are willing to pay.

The source adds that Lazio in Italy are among the teams chasing after the center half.