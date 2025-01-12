Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy coy on talk of move for Parma fullback Coulibaly

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy was tightlipped on Saturday over prospect of a new fullback signing.

Leicester are said to be in advanced talks with Parma for Woyo Coulibaly.

After their FA Cup win against QPR, Van Nistelrooy said: "We can tell things when it's 1000% sure on new players.

"At the moment, there's no news.

"I've said before, I won't go into details on positions. It's important to keep those cards in front of you as a club and manager.

"When deals are done, the players can be presented, then it's the time to talk about it.

"We're working on different possibilities, in different positions. Some are in different situations, but hopefully we can."

 

