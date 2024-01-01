Tribal Football
Leicester lining up bid for Arsenal star
Leicester City may be ready to put in a bid for midfielder Reiss Nelson from Arsenal.

Per The Mirror, the Foxes were hoping to bring Wilfried Zaha back to England.

However, a deal to sign Zaha from Galatasaray in Turkey appears to have collapsed.

The issue with the mooted loan deal is related to finances, which means they may look elsewhere.

The source outlines that Nelson is seen as the alternative option by Leicester boss Steve Cooper.

The Arsenal homegrown talent does want to leave this summer for more regular game time.

