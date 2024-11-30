Tribal Football
Most Read
Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Man Utd striker Zirkzee the "dream" signing for Juventus after agent meeting
Man Utd boss Amorim explains subs for victory over Bodo/Glimt

Leicester keeper Hermansen: Prem intensity suits my game

Paul Vegas
Leicester keeper Hermansen: Prem intensity suits my game
Leicester keeper Hermansen: Prem intensity suits my gameTribalfootball
Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen says they must be at their best today at Brentford.

The Foxes go to Brentford with new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy announced. Ben Dawson, however, will be in the dugout on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hermansen said: “Obviously, it’s always a bad thing when someone loses their job; it’s never fun for anyone. We could have had some better results already this season, but it’s difficult to answer."

The Dane has been one of the success stories for Leicester this season and also told the club's website: “I love the intensity and the level in general. It’s way higher so I love to be a part of the games. I always enjoy playing with the ball. It’s something that I’ve always done because it’s in my nature and the way I play.

“I think every manager has his own style and of course something he will use. I’ve been lucky to play with managers who like to keep the ball and to use my traits as a goalkeeper to play out with my feet.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueHermansen MadsLeicesterBrentford
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy announced as new Leicester City manager
Norgaard avoids ban as Brentford win red card appeal
Leicester hope to replace Cooper ahead of Brentford clash with English coach targeted