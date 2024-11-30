Leicester keeper Hermansen: Prem intensity suits my game

Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen says they must be at their best today at Brentford.

The Foxes go to Brentford with new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy announced. Ben Dawson, however, will be in the dugout on the day.

Hermansen said: “Obviously, it’s always a bad thing when someone loses their job; it’s never fun for anyone. We could have had some better results already this season, but it’s difficult to answer."

The Dane has been one of the success stories for Leicester this season and also told the club's website: “I love the intensity and the level in general. It’s way higher so I love to be a part of the games. I always enjoy playing with the ball. It’s something that I’ve always done because it’s in my nature and the way I play.

“I think every manager has his own style and of course something he will use. I’ve been lucky to play with managers who like to keep the ball and to use my traits as a goalkeeper to play out with my feet.”

