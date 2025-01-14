Leicester in serious danger of harsh punishment due to profit and loss requirements

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
The Premier League has not charged any clubs for PSR breaches as the year concluded.

Clubs had until 12/31/2024 to ensure they were compliant with profit and loss requirements.

Per the BBC, no club is in serious danger of action, except newly promoted Leicester City.

Their situation is still being assessed and there is a chance that a sanction may arrive.

Premier League clubs are not permitted to post losses of more than £105M over a three-year period.

If they do, they will have points deducted, as was the case for Everton and Nottingham Forest last term.

