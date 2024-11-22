Chelsea boss Maresca: People don't realise how good Vardy is

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has paid a glowing tribute to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Maresca and Vardy worked together at Leicester last season to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Maresca said: "Vardy is fantastic and people don't realise how good he is.

"I know that England has been quite lucky with strikers, like Kane, Rooney and many others, but if you ask me he has been the best one.

"He can do many things, like run in behind and finish, but the best thing for me is his open mind.

"Last year he changed the way he was playing by dropping in, linking the play and he still wants to learn. But of course he still has the one thing that is most difficult to find, which is to score goals.

"He can be out for one week, without training, and play on the Saturday or Sunday and he's the one who scores."