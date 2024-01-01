Leicester facing two separate points penalties

Leicester City are facing a points penalty for breaching Profit & Sustainability laws.

The Sun says the Football League has handed their investigation over to the Premier League.

And the Premier League are expected to punish the promoted Foxes with two separate points penalties.

They're chasing Leicester over an investigation into their spending as a top-flight club and now have the findings from Leicester's market work in the Championship.

As such, there is an expectation the Premier League will push for two separate points penalties.