Leicester defender Souttar delighted with Sheffield Utd choice
Leicester City defender Harry Souttar is happy with life at Sheffield United so far.

The stopper left the Premier League club due to a lack of gametime this summer.

Having sealed a move to the Blades, Souttar wants to forget about the fact he only played four games last term.

Asked about his new lease on life, Souttar said: "It’s just really great to be playing, to feel like a player again, and to get treated like a proper football player is really nice.

“Obviously coming back to play (for the Socceroos) feeling really good and feeling fit, it helps massively on the pitch when you’re playing week in, week out.”

“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed my first few weeks there,” he added. 

"I’m thankful that they’ve come in for me, and given me somewhere to show what I can do.

“It’s a great club, they’re good people, and even though it’s kind of a new playing group, it’s one that’s going really well, and hopefully we’re going from strength to strength. Every time we pay together and train together, it’s just really enjoyable. Hopefully that continues this season.”

