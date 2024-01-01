Tribal Football
Leicester defender Okoli: I had offers to stay in Serie A; Atalanta important for me
Leicester City defender Caleb Okoli admits he had offers to stay in Italy over the summer.

After spending last season on-loan with Frosinone, Okoli was sold by Atalanta to Leicester.

Now with the Italy squad for the first time, he said: “I had great emotions. The Premier League debut was very important for me.

“I only knew about the senior   call-up a few days earlier, and I am really happy with it.

“I am convinced I’ll get a lot of experience on a European level at Leicester. I play in the Premier League and I am happy. I think this experience will give me a lot, and I’m ready to bring what I’ve learned here.”

On Serie A offers, he continued: “In truth, I received some calls, but my dream was always to play in the Premier League.

“I’ve always wanted to play there and when I had the chance, I took it.”

Okoli also reflected: “Atalanta were so important for me.

“I am happy with the path I took there. It was like a family. I was only 14 when I joined them. They gave me so much. I am happy with the targets I reached. They’ll always be part of me. I told Marco (Brescianini) that playing there would be a great choice, and I am convinced he’ll do great things.

“It was an important summer.

“I was given the chance to play in the Premier League. I am happy with my decision and can’t wait to consolidate myself in the Premier League. Now, however, I am totally focused on the national team.”

