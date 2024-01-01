Leicester defender Coady: Cooper has been brilliant

Leicester City defender Conor Coady has enjoyed his first weeks of preseason under new manager Steve Cooper.

Coady admits he's been impressed by Cooper's approach.

“My first impressions of the new gaffer and the coaching staff have been brilliant,” Coady told Leicester's website. “We’re working on a lot of new stuff under the new manager. It’s been great to listen to his ideas and the way he wants to play.

“It’s important to know that he doesn’t want to change a massive amount, but he wants to put his own stamp on it. We just want to kick on now.”

“He’s a real hands-on manager,” the defender added. “He’s somebody who wants to talk to the lads constantly. He’s always around the boys.

“I’ve known him previously from my time when I was growing up at Liverpool. His love for the game is so intense when you go out there and you can see it resonates with the players with how he comes across in training. He’s been brilliant.”