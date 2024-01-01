Leicester close to landing Palace striker Ayew

Premier League newcomers Leicester City are swooping for Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace.

The veteran forward is to arrive on short term deal and for a modest fee.

The Foxes will pay a £5 million fee, due to rise to £8 million with add-ons, for Ayew.

Asked about their transfer moves, manager Steve Cooper stated: “We’re looking to add more players. When you bring players in, you want them to be pushing for places.

“I think we’re close – we’re really keen on getting some deals over the line and working hard.

“If that happens, then great, but if it doesn’t happen, we’ve got maximum belief in these guys.

“If we can add some more players then really good, I think we will, but if we don’t we’ll get on with it.”