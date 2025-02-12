Leicester cannot sign Wolves defender Dawson if contract cancelled

Leicester cannot sign Wolves defender Dawson after his contract is cancelled

Leicester City cannot sign Craig Dawson even if he becomes a free agent after canceling his Wolves contract.

Despite having space in their 25-man Premier League squad, the veteran defender won’t be joining following a failed deadline-day move.

Dawson has fallen out of favor at Wolves, with Vitor Pereira leaving him out of the squad despite available spots.

“I gave the information in advance to the club that if we bring in another center-back, I will not have space for Craig in the squad,” Pereira said this week.

“This is something that I spoke with the club (about) for a long time.

“I had a conversation with the player and I respect the player a lot, and I respect his career. But his profile is not the profile that I'm looking to build the team around.”