Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta attacker De Ketelaere: A great feeling returning to Club Brugge
Man Utd chiefs working on senior player clearout
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez
Atalanta coach Gasperini: Club Brugge clash back to old-school European football

Leicester cannot sign Wolves defender Dawson if contract cancelled

Ansser Sadiq
Leicester cannot sign Wolves defender Dawson after his contract is cancelled
Leicester cannot sign Wolves defender Dawson after his contract is cancelledTribal Football
Leicester City cannot sign Craig Dawson even if he becomes a free agent after canceling his Wolves contract. 

Despite having space in their 25-man Premier League squad, the veteran defender won’t be joining following a failed deadline-day move. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dawson has fallen out of favor at Wolves, with Vitor Pereira leaving him out of the squad despite available spots.

“I gave the information in advance to the club that if we bring in another center-back, I will not have space for Craig in the squad,” Pereira said this week. 

“This is something that I spoke with the club (about) for a long time.

“I had a conversation with the player and I respect the player a lot, and I respect his career. But his profile is not the profile that I'm looking to build the team around.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDawson CraigWolvesLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy insists Wolves target Coady never asked to leave
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act
Leicester, Wolves eyeing Besiktas attacker Oxlade-Chamberlain