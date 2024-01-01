Bournemouth eyeing Lorient goalkeeper Mvogo

Tribal Football
Bournemouth may be making a move to sign Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo.

The 30-year-old is ready to experience an adventure in the Premier League.

Per L’Equipe, the Cherries have been speaking with Lorient about their veteran shot stopper.

The French side were relegated from Ligue 1, which means that a sale is likely.

Given Cherries owner Bill Foley has a financial interest in both clubs, a deal is even more practical.

The Cameroon-born stopper has impressed for Lorient, Young Boys, RB Leipzig, and PSV Eindhoven.

